Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events schedule changes due to weath - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events schedule changes due to weather

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
source: Murray State University source: Murray State University
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

The winter weather has changed the schedule a bit for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events at Murray State University.

The MLK, Jr. Candlelight Vigil and March scheduled for Sunday evening, Jan.14 is canceled.

Monday morning’s MLK, Jr. Community Breakfast and Day of Service activities at the Curris Center are on as scheduled beginning at 8:30 a.m.

For the most up-to-date information, click here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly