Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events schedule changes due to weather

The children were alive, but their parents, Catherine and Mike Miles, were not.More >>
The Jefferson County Coroner's office identified the three victims of a PRP triple homicide.More >>
A county road worker discovered the car around 8:00 a.m. off to the side of Lone Hill Road, police said. The woman was in the driver's seat of the vehicle and the 8-year-old boy was in the backseat.More >>
Officials have identified the woman shot and killed in the East End of Louisville on Thursday.More >>
Seymour Police are requesting the public's assistance locating a wanted man.More >>
