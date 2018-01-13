PRP triple shooting victim, suspect shared child

The home where the victims were found is on Venango Drive. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Two young children found by a family member inside their Venango Drive on Friday.

The children were alive, but their parents, Catherine and Mike Miles, were not.

“It breaks my heart because I live right next door and they were in there by themselves,” a neighbor said.

Police stepped into a gruesome scene inside. The couple had been shot to death.

“They were very nice,” the neighbor said. “They always waved, but knowing that there were all these adults around here and there were children by themselves and none of us knew to help them-- It makes, it makes me very sad.”

Mike’s sister Geneva was also found dead in the home.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Police pulled over their killer, 47-year-old Christopher Olivo in Hernando County, Florida just before 10:15 p.m. on Friday.

Olivo had his nearly three-year-old daughter with him.

Geneva was the child's mother.

Police said Olivo took her with him after killing her mother, aunt and uncle.

Family are still trying to wrap their minds around everything. They hope the children won't remember the tragedy.

“They had to be there when it happened you know,” Keith Harris, a family member said. “I know they may be young, but you know it still hits hard.”

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.