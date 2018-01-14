McCracken Co. deputies rescue 90-year-old woman fallen in snow

Two McCracken County deputies are being thanked after they helped rescue a 90-year-old woman after she fell in the snow.

Around 2 a.m. on Sunday, January 14, McCracken County Sgt. Todd Ray and Deputy Jim Wilson responded to a call in the Hendron area of McCracken County.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, neighbors had reported hearing what sounded like a woman calling for help in the distance.

Deputies searched the area and found a 90-year-old woman who had fallen in the snow outside her home while searching for her dog.

They carried her inside and began to try to warm before the ambulance arrived to take her to a local hospital.

In a Facebook post on McCracken County Sheriff's Department, Sheriff Jon Hayden thanked the neighbors who reported the cries for help and the two deputies for helping the woman.

"These two deputies will go home at the end of their long shift at around 6 this morning knowing that they saved a life this morning. And thank you also to the neighbors that took the time to call 911," said Sheriff Hayden.

“Proud of these two deputy sheriffs!!"

