Martin Luther King Jr Day celebrations across WAVE Country

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As the country celebrates the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, several WAVE Country organizations will hold events to honor and remember the civil rights icon.

AMPED is inviting 11 to 18-year-olds to join them in celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King in a day-long workshop about Dr. King. The full itinerary, includes breakfast, lunch, quizzes on Martin Luther King and etiquette classes provided by Zeta Phi Beta sorority. This workshop starts at 8:30 at AMPED at Shelby Park.

It's become a tradition at the Ali Center to show Martin Luther King, Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech. The free screening starts at 11:00 a.m. on Monday. A panel discussion, "Continuing the Dream, Living the Legacy" will follow. For more information, click or tap here.

The PRIDE Martin Luther King Jr. Motorcade will assemble near the Kroger on 28th and Broadway starting at 10:00 a.m. and depart at 11 a.m. There will be a rally at King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church off of Anderson Street after the motorcade. The MLK Motorcade has been going on for nearly 50 years.

To make it a day on ... not a day off volunteer for the MLK, Jr. Day of Service from 10:00 AM to noon on Monday at Shelby Park, 600 E. Oak St. Volunteers should dress for the weather and working outdoors to help mulch, plant and general beautification of the area. Olmsted Parks Conservancy provides gloves, tools and guidance.

IU Southeast will host their MLK day of service. Students, faculty and staff will come together from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to perform community service at the Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana, Green Valley Care Center and Our Place Drug and Alcohol Services.

