2 shot in Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two people were rushed to the hospital Sunday morning after being shot.

The incident happened just before 12:40 a.m. in the 800 block of Sutcliffe Avenue in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The conditions of those victims are unknown.

It's also unclear if there are any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call LMPD.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.