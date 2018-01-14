Indiana governor orders flags at half-staff to honor soldier

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has ordered flags in parts of the state to be flown at half-staff on Monday in order to honor an Indiana National Guardsman.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Indiana soldier dies at Fort Hood

Sergeant 1st Class Mark Boner of Fort Wayne, Indiana died at Fort Hood, Texas last weekend.

The 43-year-old served in Iraq and received several awards for his service throughout the years. He was also a father and grandfather.

Boner will be laid to rest on Monday, and out of respect, the governor has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset in Allen County, Indiana.

Boner's cause of death has not been revealed.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.