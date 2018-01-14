Indiana governor orders flags at half-staff to honor soldier - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Indiana governor orders flags at half-staff to honor soldier

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
Sgt. 1st Class Mark Boner (Source: Indiana National Guard) Sgt. 1st Class Mark Boner (Source: Indiana National Guard)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has ordered flags in parts of the state to be flown at half-staff on Monday in order to honor an Indiana National Guardsman. 

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Indiana soldier dies at Fort Hood

Sergeant 1st Class Mark Boner of Fort Wayne, Indiana died at Fort Hood, Texas last weekend.

The 43-year-old served in Iraq and received several awards for his service throughout the years. He was also a father and grandfather.

Boner will be laid to rest on Monday, and out of respect, the governor has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset in Allen County, Indiana. 

Boner's cause of death has not been revealed. 

