Major layoffs expected at Bardstown facility

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
The facility is located at 800 American Drive. (Source: American Greetings Corporation) The facility is located at 800 American Drive. (Source: American Greetings Corporation)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Officials are expecting substantial lay off at a Bardstown facility. 

The Office for Employment and Training has received a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) notice regarding the anticipated mass layoff for the American Greeting Corporation.

The facility is located at 800 American Drive in Bardstown.

Around 150 employees are expected to be laid off. 

