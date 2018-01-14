Man's body found inside tent in Portland neighborhood

The man's body was in a tent near 16th Street and Northwestern Parkway. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man was found dead inside a tent in Louisville's Portland neighborhood.

Police made the discovery around 11:30 a.m. Saturday near 16th Street and Northwestern Parkway. There is a underpass near that intersection where Interstate 64 runs along the Ohio River.

Louisville Metro Police officers say the man was probably in his 40s or 50s. He was dead when they got there.

At this time police do not suspect foul play.

The man's identity and cause of death have not been released.

LMPD is conducting a death investigation.

