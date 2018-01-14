Subjects dine and dash, hit and run

Corey Cooper (L) and Carlee Ballard (R) were arrested for leaving an Outback Steakhouse without paying, then hitting an employee with their car. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police have arrested two people for leaving a restaurant without paying and then using their vehicle to strike a server and another car while fleeing the scene.

The St. Matthews Police Department arrested Carlee Ballard, 19 and Corey Cooper, 19 on Friday.

The incident happened on Thursday evening at Outback Steakhouse in the 4600 block of Shelbyville Road.

According to police, Ballard and Cooper ate at Outback and left without paying. When servers approached them in the restaurant parking lot, the two used the vehicle they were in as a weapon.

One of the servers was hit by the car, which Ballard was driving. They hit another vehicle on the way out, eventually exiting the lot and driving Westbound on US 60, according to the arrest slip.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Dead woman found inside car with 8-year-old son

+ Major layoffs expected at Bardstown facility

+ Martin Luther King Jr Day celebrations across WAVE Country

Both Ballard and Cooper were charged with 1st degree robbery, 2nd degree assault, criminal mischief and leaving the scene of an accident. Cooper was also charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia

Officers apprehended the suspects at Cooper's mother's house. Marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found inside the home, police said.

"I'm surprised they didn't find us last night," Ballard said to Cooper as police arrested them, according to the police report.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.