All lanes on 65N blocked due to crash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - All northbound lanes on 65-N at the 132 mile marker near Bradley Road are blocked, according to TriMarc and MetroSafe.

A single vehicle crash was reported around 10:03 p.m..

MetroSafe said two people were injured, but only sustained minor injuries.

TriMarc said at 10:30 p.m. they hoped to have the lanes reopened within an hour, but MetroSafe said there was no definite timeline as debris had to be removed from the road.

No other information was immediately available.

This story is currently being updated.

