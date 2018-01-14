Eastern Ky. county shutting off water to some residents

INEZ, Ky. (AP) - An eastern Kentucky county is conserving water by shutting it off to residents at night, but some have been without running water for days.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports about 1,000 people in Martin County were without water for a fifth day on Friday.

The water district began shutting off water to many customers at night on Monday. The district is struggling financially, and the shutoffs continued into Saturday.

Kathy Jude, who lives in Martin County, told the newspaper her husband's grandfather has been without running water since Monday. She says she has had to use bottled water to bath him.

The water district said in a statement Friday that the main cause of the shortage is a decrease in customers, meaning less revenue for repairs of the failing infrastructure.

