Police used vehicle tracker to find alleged murderer, family says

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The relationship between Geneva Miles and her boyfriend Christopher Olivo was getting ready to end.

Their 3-year-old daughter was the only thing keeping them together.

“Chris had been getting very agitated,” Elizabeth Chiavetta, Miles’ cousin said. “Making threats. So, they had all decided he needed to go.”

Miles, her Army veteran brother, his wife and their children were living together in a home in Pleasure Ridge Park.

Thursday night, they were going to ask Olivo to go.

“They had planned if he started to get violent they were going to call the cops,” Chiavetta said.

The next day, Miles, her brother, and his wife were found dead. Two young children were found inside the home alive. Miles and Olivo's daughter was missing.

“We had a feeling he'd probably come back to Florida,” Chiavetta said. “He has family down here.”

RELATED STORIES

+ PRP triple shooting victim, suspect shared child

+ UPDATE: Three killed in PRP shooting identified

Police said Olivo fled the murder scene with his daughter and d ropped her off with family in Hernando County, Florida.

Chiavetta said his aunt was puzzled.

“She says ‘What is going on?’ And he says, ‘I shot her.’”

Chiavetta told WAVE 3 News that authorities used the OnStar tracker in Olivo’s car to find him.

Police pulled him over in Pinellas County, Florida.

Police said Olivo had on a ballistic vest and AK-47 assault rifle in the passenger seat.

His daughter is still with his family.

“I want her to grow up with a very clear depiction of right and wrong,” Chiavetta said.

Chiavetta is trying to get the child back.

“It's like a nightmare that you always see happen to somebody else,” Chiavetta said. “You feel bad for them, you never think it's going to happen to you or your family.”

LMPD will be holding a press conference Monday to discuss the details of Olivo’s arrest.

A GoFundMe, the Miles Family Fund, has been set up to support the family here.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.