Cards Prepare For Life Without Jackson

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) The University of Louisville football team is preparing to move on from the Heisman Trophy winning quarterback, Lamar Jackson era and begin the Jawan Puma Pass era. Pass will be a redshirt sophomore this coming season. He saw limited action last year. He says he's ready to take over the offense, and hopefully pick up were Lamar left off. "Right after (Jackson) declared, he called me. He just basically gave me the keys to the program. You know he told me, he basically told me what to do," said Pass.

Pass will get his first career start at U of L against the defending national champion, Alabama Crimson Tide. That game will be in Orlando. During a press conference before Saturday's basketball game against Virginia Tech, Cards head coach. Bobby Petrino said his team and his staff are looking forward to facing the champs. "It's a great, great challenge for us. A great opener for us. Gives us a lot to work for in the off season. A lot to work for all summer long. We're going to prepare as hard as we possibly can," said Petrino.

