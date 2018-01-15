Stranger Things actor steals the show in high school student's senior pictures

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Stranger Things actor David Harbour got an invitation that he just couldn't turn down.

Back in October, 17-year-old Damaris E. Fregoso tweeted Harbour and asked "@DavidKHarbour how many retweets for you take my senior photos with me."

Much to her surprise, Harbour answered her about 15 minutes later and said, "25k. And I get to wear the school sweatshirt and hold a trombone."

And the rest is internet history.

