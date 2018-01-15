App lets you find your doppelganger in the art world - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

App lets you find your doppelganger in the art world

By Liz Adelberg, Producer
Connect

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Did you ever wonder if you have a lookalike in a museum somewhere?

Now you can find out. Download the Google Arts and Culture app, which lets you take a selfie to find out if you look like anyone in historic art.  People have been trying the app out, and some of the results are uncanny. 

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS 
+ News app: Apple | Android 
+ Weather app: Apple | Android 

From rare.com

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly