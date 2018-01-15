LMPD recounts getting children out of home where triple homicide occurred

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD Lieutenant Emily McKinley spoke Monday on the developments of a triple homicide in PRP.

Among the updates provided, McKinley confirmed that two children, ages two and four, were home when their parents and a third person were all shot and killed.

McKinley also said the children had been in their cribs for at least 12 hours.

"The children did not have any physical injuries," McKinley said. "However, it was very apparent they had been in their cribs for at least 12 hours or so. They were hungry, they had not eaten and their diapers were very full."

First responders changed the kid's diapers and got them Happy Meals.

McKinley said one of the biggest issues they had was how to get the kids out of their room without them seeing the "horrific scene" right outside the door.

"A couple of our detectives went straight into dad-mode with the four-year-old little boy," McKinley said. "They pretended they were Iron Men, and used blankets as invisible cloaks to drape themselves and quickly carry the boy outside."

McKinley said next they played hide-and-seek with the two-year-old girl, covered her with a blanket and took her out of the house without her seeing anything.

Family members were reportedly waiting to take the kids into their care.

