Coroner looking for next of kin of elderly man

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner is asking for the public's help finding the next of kin for an elderly Louisville man.

The coroner's office released Monday it's trying to locate the next of kin for Ronald Ray Mason, a white male age 70.

Officials say Mason died in the 100 block of north 26th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the coroner's office at 574-6262.

