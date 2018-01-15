Louisville is No. 2 behind UConn in women's basketball poll

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Louisville is No. 2 in The Associated Press women's basketball poll for the first time in school history.

The Cardinals move up one spot after routing then-No. 2 Notre Dame 100-67 on Thursday to remain unbeaten. It's the first time that Louisville is this high in the poll since first getting ranked in 2006.

Only UConn is higher as the Huskies remain a unanimous top choice by the 32-member national media panel Monday. UConn faces No. 9 Texas on Monday night.

Mississippi State, Baylor and Notre Dame follow the Cardinals, who were second on 30 of the 32 ballots.

Tennessee, Oregon, Ohio State and South Carolina round out the first 10 teams in the poll.

See the full poll: https://collegebasketball.ap.org/ap-womens-basketball-poll-week-11-0

