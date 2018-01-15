VIDEO: Car slides on black ice, plows into NKY police cruiser

The 46-year-old singer was reportedly at a recording studio in London.More >>
The 46-year-old singer was reportedly at a recording studio in London.More >>
The victim and the woman who was intended as the victim worked at the same store, deputies say.More >>
The victim and the woman who was intended as the victim worked at the same store, deputies say.More >>
Fire belched from the shuttle boat Sunday afternoon as it was heading out on one of its regular runs to a casino ship when the crew decided to turn around, police said.More >>
Fire belched from the shuttle boat Sunday afternoon as it was heading out on one of its regular runs to a casino ship when the crew decided to turn around, police said.More >>
Nervous system problems, including psychosis, can be a very rare side effect of Tamiflu.More >>
Nervous system problems, including psychosis, can be a very rare side effect of Tamiflu.More >>
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.More >>
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.More >>