VIDEO: Car slides on black ice, plows into NKY police cruiser

Law enforcement officers in northern Kentucky are warning drivers about black ice after a crash involving a police vehicle.

The Park Hills Police Department on Monday posted a Facebook video of a vehicle plowing into the cruiser. The crash was caught on the officer’s dashboard camera.

No one was injured and the police unit is still in operation.

Black ice can be difficult to spot. It forms when liquid on an otherwise clear roadway freezes as temperatures drop, according to AAA. Pavement covered in black ice may be a little darker and duller than the rest of the road surface.

AAA provides the following tips for drivers who encounter black ice:

-Minimize the need to brake on ice. If you’re approaching a stop sign, traffic light or other area where ice often forms, brake early on clear pavement to reduce speed. Car control is much more difficult when braking on ice-covered roadways.

-Control the skid. In the event of a skid, ease off the accelerator and steer in the direction you want the front of the car to go.

-If your car has an anti-lock braking system (ABS):Do not remove your foot from the brake during a skid. When you apply the brakes hard enough to make the wheels lock momentarily, you will typically feel the brake pedal vibrate and pulsate back against your foot. This is normal and the system is working as designed. Do not release pressure on the pedal or attempt to “pump” the brakes.

-If your car does not have an anti-lock braking system: Keep the heel of your foot on the floor and use the ball of your foot to modulate the pressure applied to the brake pedal so that the brakes are at the “threshold” of lockup but still rotating.

