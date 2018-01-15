Army vet sues VA over scalpel left in body after surgery - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Army vet sues VA over scalpel left in body after surgery

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - An Army veteran is suing a Veterans Affairs Hospital in Connecticut after he says someone left a scalpel inside him after surgery, and it was only discovered years later, after he suffered from long-term abdominal pain.

Glenford Turner, of Bridgeport, sued the VA in U.S. District Court last week.

According to court papers, Turner had surgery at the VA hospital in West Haven in 2013.

Nearly four years later, he went back to the VA with dizziness and severe abdominal pain. An X-Ray showed there was a scalpel inside his body.

Turner had to undergo surgery to remove the instrument, and his lawyer, Joel Faxon, says doctors confirmed it was the same scalpel.

Faxon calls it "an incomprehensible level of incompetence."

The VA did not immediately return messages Monday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • MLK day marked by Trump criticism, pledges to fight racism

    MLK day marked by Trump criticism, pledges to fight racism

    Monday, January 15 2018 9:12 AM EST2018-01-15 14:12:58 GMT
    Monday, January 15 2018 2:36 PM EST2018-01-15 19:36:27 GMT
    Martin Luther King Junior's daughter, Bernice King, took issue with President Trump on the holiday honoring the Civil Rights icon. (Source: CNN)Martin Luther King Junior's daughter, Bernice King, took issue with President Trump on the holiday honoring the Civil Rights icon. (Source: CNN)

    Anti-poverty activists in New Mexico and a groundbreaking declaration from the Oklahoma-based Cherokee Nation about the tribe's role in promoting equality are part of the focus of Martin Luther King Jr. Day...

    More >>

    Anti-poverty activists in New Mexico and a groundbreaking declaration from the Oklahoma-based Cherokee Nation about the tribe's role in promoting equality are part of the focus of Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations.

    More >>

  • Mystery shrouds New Mexico jailer's civil rights-era murder

    Mystery shrouds New Mexico jailer's civil rights-era murder

    Monday, January 15 2018 2:18 PM EST2018-01-15 19:18:09 GMT
    Monday, January 15 2018 2:36 PM EST2018-01-15 19:36:32 GMT
    The unsolved murder of a Hispanic New Mexico jailer has divided residents, scholars and civil rights advocates for decades.More >>
    The unsolved murder of a Hispanic New Mexico jailer has divided residents, scholars and civil rights advocates for decades.More >>

  • Iowa lawsuit pits gay rights against religious freedom

    Iowa lawsuit pits gay rights against religious freedom

    Monday, January 15 2018 11:23 AM EST2018-01-15 16:23:06 GMT
    Monday, January 15 2018 2:36 PM EST2018-01-15 19:36:05 GMT
    The University of Iowa is caught up in a legal fight with a conservative Christian student group that denied a leadership position to a student who is gay.More >>
    The University of Iowa is caught up in a legal fight with a conservative Christian student group that denied a leadership position to a student who is gay.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly