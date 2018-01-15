Driver arrested after sledding death of Evansville HS student

The Castle High School community in Evansville is grieving the loss of another student.

We're told 16-year-old Davis Collier, of Newburgh, was killed on Saturday shortly after 10 p.m. According to the Newburgh Police Department, officers responded to a sledding accident on French Island Trail at the Old Lock and Dam in Newburgh.

Police said Collier was hit by a car when her sled entered the road right in the path of an oncoming vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

We're told the road is closed where the accident happened.

The road is closed right now where Castle HS student Davis Collier was killed last night after her sled went into oncoming traffic. pic.twitter.com/aRj8yFfBRv — Brittany Harry (@Brittany14News) January 14, 2018

The driver, 20-year-old Galina Witte of Evansville, was arrested and is facing Operating While Intoxicated with a Prior Conviction and Operating While Intoxicated Endangering charges.

The investigation is ongoing by the NPD and the Warrick County Sheriff's Office. Additional charges may be filed, according to officials.

Castle High School's Principal, Doug Gresham, released this statement:

First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with the Collier family upon the loss of their daughter, Davis. Davis was a junior at Castle High School. The Warrick County School Corporation Crisis Response Team, which is made up of school professionals, counselors, social workers, and school psychologists, is on site to provide support to everyone who has been affected by this tragedy. This tragic accident affects the entire Castle community. Our primary mission is to be here to support students, staff, and families in this time of need.

At 2 p.m. Sunday, Castle will open its auditorium for students to gather and grieve with each other and talk with counselors.

Our family is grieving the loss of Davis Collier. The auditorium at CHS will be open at 2:00 today so students can gather to grieve together and talk with counselors. — Castle HS Principal (@CastleHSKnights) January 14, 2018

Amy Ulrey, a Guidance Counselor at Boonville High School, will also be at the school to help students. A Facebook post from Ulrey states a crisis team will also be there for those in need.

"Until further notice, The Newburgh Town Council has closed French Island Trail to traffic along the riverfront between Westervelt Drive and State Street," - Major Jonathan Scully stated in the press release.

We'll keep you updated as we receive more information.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.