Annual MLK Parade travels through violence-ridden streets

Dozens of cars lined the streets for the annual MLK Motorcade on Monday. (Source: James Thomas)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It was a cold MLK day, but that didn't stop many people from coming out for the annual MLK Motorcade in downtown Louisville, and 2018 was the first year it was held without its founder.

George Burney Sr. passed away in June at the age of 89. He was responsible for starting the first MLK Motorcade back in 1972, at the time was just a dozen cars. Now, now hundreds take part in the annual tradition.

George Burney dedicated his life to promoting Martin Luther King's principles. Burney was also the founder of the community activist group called PRIDE - People's Rights in Demanding Equality.

"He's been an inspiration for us for years. He continues to be, his whole family and wife, just been an inspiration,” said Brother Lee.

To honor George, and his memory, the cars and their drivers still gathered at the starting point of 28th and Broadway at 11 a.m. on Monday morning.

"Doesn't make any difference how cold it is," Lee said. "We're going to get it done."

The motorcade drove through the streets of Louisville on Monday morning, specifically going through in areas that have seen too much violence and death recently. The theme of the motorcade this year was stop the killing.

Despite the cold weather, they still got a good participation. The motorcade ended at King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church.

