The flu or a cold? Can you tell the difference?

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Do you know the difference between the common cold and the flu?

The signs and symptoms of the flu include:

Abrupt symptoms

Fever that lasts three to four days

Chills

Fatigue and weakness

Sneezing, stuffy nose, and sore throats can occur

Chest discomfort and coughing can be severe

Headaches

The signs and symptoms of the common cold include:

Gradual symptoms

Sneezing, stuffy nose, and sore throat

Mild to moderate coughing, possibly a "hacking" cough

If you, or your loved one has symptoms of the flu, it's important to go to the doctor.

