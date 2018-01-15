The flu or a cold? Can you tell the difference? - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

The flu or a cold? Can you tell the difference?

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
Doctors say the number of flu patients increases each day. (Photo source: Michael Williams, WAVE 3 News) Doctors say the number of flu patients increases each day. (Photo source: Michael Williams, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Do you know the difference between the common cold and the flu?

The signs and symptoms of the flu include:

  • Abrupt symptoms
  • Fever that lasts three to four days
  • Chills
  • Fatigue and weakness
  • Sneezing, stuffy nose, and sore throats can occur
  • Chest discomfort and coughing can be severe
  • Headaches

The signs and symptoms of the common cold include:

  • Gradual symptoms
  • Sneezing, stuffy nose, and sore throat
  • Mild to moderate coughing, possibly a "hacking" cough

If you, or your loved one has symptoms of the flu, it's important to go to the doctor. 

