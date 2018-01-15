Amazon Prime Air gets closer to takeoff in Northern Kentucky - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Amazon Prime Air gets closer to takeoff in Northern Kentucky

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
CINCINNATI, OH (WAVE) - Amazon.com Inc. has added 210 acres of land to it's planned air hub at the Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport.

According to a tweet by senior Amazon official, David Clark, "AmazonPrimeAir is getting ready for takeoff in Kentucky." 

Amazon has announced the new hub will bring nearly 3,000 jobs to the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area. 

