Amazon Prime Air gets closer to takeoff in Northern Kentucky

CINCINNATI, OH (WAVE) - Amazon.com Inc. has added 210 acres of land to it's planned air hub at the Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport.

According to a tweet by senior Amazon official, David Clark, "AmazonPrimeAir is getting ready for takeoff in Kentucky."

#AmazonPrimeAir is getting ready for takeoff in KY! Just added 210 acres of land as part of the future CVG air hub. Excited for Amazon, Customers, and Kentucky! pic.twitter.com/9WSQzXpVDH — Dave Clark (@davehclark) January 12, 2018

Amazon has announced the new hub will bring nearly 3,000 jobs to the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area.

