Travel trailer hangs over concrete overpass

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
A travel trailer was hanging over the concrete overpass on Monday. (Source: Columbus, IN Police) A travel trailer was hanging over the concrete overpass on Monday. (Source: Columbus, IN Police)

COLUMBUS, IN (WAVE) - Crews in Columbus, Indiana had to shut part of I-65 southbound down on Monday.

The interstate was shut down at the 68 mile marker due to a travel trailer that was hanging over the concrete overpass barrier. 

The Columbus, Indiana Police twitter page urged drivers to use caution when traveling in the area Monday morning. 


It's unclear what caused the travel trailer to go over the barrier. 

