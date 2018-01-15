Travel trailer hangs over concrete overpass

A travel trailer was hanging over the concrete overpass on Monday. (Source: Columbus, IN Police)

COLUMBUS, IN (WAVE) - Crews in Columbus, Indiana had to shut part of I-65 southbound down on Monday.

The interstate was shut down at the 68 mile marker due to a travel trailer that was hanging over the concrete overpass barrier.

The Columbus, Indiana Police twitter page urged drivers to use caution when traveling in the area Monday morning.

One S/B lane of I65 is currently shut down at the 68MM due to a trailer that is partially hanging over the concrete overpass barrier. Please use caution while traveling in the area. pic.twitter.com/p7BEuJnJfk — Columbus IN Police (@Columbus_Police) January 15, 2018



It's unclear what caused the travel trailer to go over the barrier.

