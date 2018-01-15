Crews continue to treat roads for winter weather

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Road crews have been busy treating the roads for this additional round of snow to hit the area.

There wasn't the usual amount of traffic on the roads on Monday because it was a holiday, kids were out of school, and many had the day off work.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the early Monday morning commute was a kind of rough. They say they got a bit of surprise with the snow coming in a littler earlier than they anticipated. KYTC said because it is a holiday, some crews were supposed to be off but, reported for duty to deal with a 1/2 inch to an inch of snow that came in overnight.

KYTC spokesperson Andrea Clifford, said they didn't bring all of their state forces Monday morning because they knew they may need their road crews to work another shift Monday night and they have to have rested drivers.

"We have brought in our contract trucks to supplement our crews to be ready for this next event that is supposed to be 2-3 inches of snow and we will keep crews throughout the evening," Clifford said. "We don't know exactly how late yet because we are trying to time some things out and figure how many people we need to keep overnight with the bitterly cold temperatures there is potential for refreezing."

