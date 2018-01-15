AP source: Colts closing in on deal to hire McDaniels

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A person familiar with the negotiations says the Indianapolis Colts are "close" to reaching a deal to hire Josh McDaniels as their new coach.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Monday on condition of anonymity because they were still working on the contract.

But even if the two sides agreed to a deal, the official announcement couldn't be made until New England's season ends. McDaniels is the Patriots offensive coordinator and is preparing for Sunday's AFC championship game.

McDaniels has been one of the most coveted coordinators on the coaching carousel this year.

McDaniels and Houston defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel are believed to be the Colts' finalists.

McDaniels went 11-17 in two seasons as Denver's head coach in 2009-10.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.