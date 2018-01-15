Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL Indianapolis City Tournament First Round

Heritage Christian 50, Indpls Chatard 46

Indpls Broad Ripple 111, Indpls Herron 41

Indpls Northwest 70, Indpls Arlington 63

Indpls Scecina 99, Indpls Shortridge 71

Indpls Washington 58, Covenant Christian 56

Marion County Tournament Championship

Warren Central 55, Indpls Ben Davis 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Riverton Parke vs. Attica, ppd. to Jan 18.

Cascade vs. Cloverdale, ppd. to Jan 23.

Bloomington South vs. Columbus East, ppd. to Jan 16.

Mooresville vs. Columbus North, ppd. to Jan 24.

Waldron vs. Eastern Hancock, ppd.

Alexandria vs. Elwood, ppd.

Edgewood vs. Owen Valley, ppd. to Jan 17.

S. Newton vs. Faith Christian, ppd. to Feb 10.

Carmi White County Tournament

Mt. Vernon (Posey) vs. Harrisburg, Ill., ppd. to Jan 17.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ft. Wayne Northrop 68, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 45

Gary 21st Century 41, Thornridge, Ill. 33

Hammond Morton 47, Chicago (Hope), Ill. 40

Michigan City 52, Valparaiso 45

Monroe Central 62, Frankton 49

S. Bend St. Joseph's 57, Hammond Noll 54

Tri-West 90, Indpls Metro 31

Winchester 68, Centerville 27

Willowbrook Tournament

Michigan City Marquette 50, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights), Ill. 37

River Forest Trinity, Ill. 56, E. Chicago Central 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Cascade vs. Cloverdale, ppd. to Jan 19.

Morristown vs. Edinburgh, ppd. to Jan 27.

Alexandria vs. Elwood, ppd.

Edgewood vs. Owen Valley, ppd. to Jan 17.

Oxford Talawanda, Ohio vs. Union Co., ppd.

Eastern (Pekin) vs. Corydon, ppd. to Jan 17.

Perry Central vs. Tell City, ppd.

Union (Modoc) vs. Tri, ppd.

Cass vs. Twin Lakes, ppd. to Jan 20.

Indpls Lutheran vs. Monrovia, ppd.

S. Putnam vs. N. Central (Farmersburg), ppd.

Indpls HomeSchool vs. Lakewood Park, ppd.

Medora vs. Crothersville, ccd.

Riverton Parke vs. Attica, ppd. to Jan 18.

Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament

S. Newton vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Ill., ppd. to Jan 16.

Southern Indiana ConferenceTournament

Ev. Memorial vs. Castle, ppd. to Jan 20.

