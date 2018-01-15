Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
|Indianapolis City Tournament
|First Round
Heritage Christian 50, Indpls Chatard 46
Indpls Broad Ripple 111, Indpls Herron 41
Indpls Northwest 70, Indpls Arlington 63
Indpls Scecina 99, Indpls Shortridge 71
Indpls Washington 58, Covenant Christian 56
|Marion County Tournament
|Championship
Warren Central 55, Indpls Ben Davis 43
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Riverton Parke vs. Attica, ppd. to Jan 18.
Cascade vs. Cloverdale, ppd. to Jan 23.
Bloomington South vs. Columbus East, ppd. to Jan 16.
Mooresville vs. Columbus North, ppd. to Jan 24.
Waldron vs. Eastern Hancock, ppd.
Alexandria vs. Elwood, ppd.
Edgewood vs. Owen Valley, ppd. to Jan 17.
S. Newton vs. Faith Christian, ppd. to Feb 10.
|Carmi White County Tournament
Mt. Vernon (Posey) vs. Harrisburg, Ill., ppd. to Jan 17.
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ft. Wayne Northrop 68, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 45
Gary 21st Century 41, Thornridge, Ill. 33
Hammond Morton 47, Chicago (Hope), Ill. 40
Michigan City 52, Valparaiso 45
Monroe Central 62, Frankton 49
S. Bend St. Joseph's 57, Hammond Noll 54
Tri-West 90, Indpls Metro 31
Winchester 68, Centerville 27
|Willowbrook Tournament
Michigan City Marquette 50, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights), Ill. 37
River Forest Trinity, Ill. 56, E. Chicago Central 26
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Cascade vs. Cloverdale, ppd. to Jan 19.
Morristown vs. Edinburgh, ppd. to Jan 27.
Alexandria vs. Elwood, ppd.
Edgewood vs. Owen Valley, ppd. to Jan 17.
Oxford Talawanda, Ohio vs. Union Co., ppd.
Eastern (Pekin) vs. Corydon, ppd. to Jan 17.
Perry Central vs. Tell City, ppd.
Union (Modoc) vs. Tri, ppd.
Cass vs. Twin Lakes, ppd. to Jan 20.
Indpls Lutheran vs. Monrovia, ppd.
S. Putnam vs. N. Central (Farmersburg), ppd.
Indpls HomeSchool vs. Lakewood Park, ppd.
Medora vs. Crothersville, ccd.
Riverton Parke vs. Attica, ppd. to Jan 18.
|Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament
S. Newton vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Ill., ppd. to Jan 16.
|Southern Indiana ConferenceTournament
Ev. Memorial vs. Castle, ppd. to Jan 20.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.