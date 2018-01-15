Jackson Co REMC explains flashes of blue and green lights in the sky

Some people reported seeing blue or green flashing lights in the sky. (Source: Jackson Co REMC)

JACKSON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - Jackson County REMC is explaining why some people saw blue or green flashes of light in the sky this past Friday night.

According to a Facebook post, the flash is created when the electric lines get too close to one another. When they do get too close, it creates an electric arc.

The post also says, when lines get too close, it can cause blinking lights in homes.

Check out the video posted on Facebook, below.

