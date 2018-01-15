Single-vehicle crash on I-69 block NB traffic - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
PRINCETON, KY (KFVS) -

On Monday, Jan. 15 at approximately 3:04 p.m. Kentucky State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash.

According to KSP, Heidi Wilson, 40 of Benton, Ky, was driving on I-69 when she lost control, leaving the southbound lanes and crossed the median.

Wilson's vehicle overturned and came to a rest blocking the northbound lanes of I-69 at mile marker 83.

Ms. Wilson was transported to Caldwell County Medical Center.

