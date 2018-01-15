Fire in Canaan, IN leaves 1 dead

One person has died after a fire in Canaan, IN. (Source: Madison Courier)

CANAAN, IN (WAVE) - One person is dead after a house fire in Canaan, Indiana.

It happened overnight Friday at a home in the 8600 block of East State Road 250. According to the Canaan Fire chief Raymond Stephan, the home was already engulfed in flames when crews arrived. The fire was so bad, the roof collapsed.

Gary Cook, 67, died in the fire.

Cold temperatures didn't help the crews fighting the fire. The water continued to freeze, as well as caused major problems with their equipment, Stephan said.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Freezing temps stall East End Tunnel construction

+ Travel trailer hangs over concrete overpass

+ Jackson Co REMC explains flashes of blue and green lights in the sky

Crews are investigating several possible causes, including a wood stove just behind the house being used to heat a greenhouse and a kerosene heater found in the same bedroom as Cook.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.