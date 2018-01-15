Police: Lexington doctor shows up for surgery intoxicated

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - A doctor at Baptist Health Lexington was arrested after allegedly showing up to perform a surgery while intoxicated.

A spokesperson with Baptist Health Lexington confirmed to WAVE 3 News' sister station WLEX 18 in Lexington that Dr. Theodore Gerstle, a plastic surgeon, was arrested after leaving the hospital. The chief medical officer spoke with him per company policy, and at that point he chose to leave the hospital.

According to WLEX 18, Gerstle never made it into the operating room.

Dr. Gerstle's privileges have been suspended pending an investigation. He is charged with public intoxication.

