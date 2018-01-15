Two IMPD officers shot at during traffic stop

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WAVE) - An Indianapolis man was arrested on Monday, after firing several shots at police.

Around 7:30 Monday evening, Indianapolis police were conducting a traffic stop when they say Ryan McGill, 27, got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and started firing. The shots hit the police cruiser, but no officers were injured.

According to police, The suspect returned to the vehicle as the driver exited and surrendered themselves to police. Then, McGill got into the vehicle and fled.

McGill was taken into custody by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department SWAT team a few hours later.

McGill was transported to Eskenazi hospital by Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services for observation.

He's no charged with two counts of attempted murder and robbery.

