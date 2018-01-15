Ahead of State of the Commonwealth address, Bevin appears on cable news networks

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) – Just 24 hours before delivering his State of the Commonwealth address, Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin made appearances on cable news on Monday.

Bevin touched on everything from the mistaken missile alert in Hawaii, to Kentucky's new Medicaid work requirements.

"Its important that people understand the vast majority of people that are on Medicaid will not even be remotely affected by this," Bevin said on Fox News. "This is not designed for the traditional Medicaid population. It is designed for people like you and I who do not have disabilities. Those small subset that are not incapable of working or being engaged in their community and giving them an opportunity and the dignity and the self-respect associated with being given assistance to do better for themselves and their family. Its a great opportunity."



Around 340,000 Kentuckians currently receive Medicaid, with only 38 percent of those recipients being unemployed.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Jackson Co REMC explains flashes of blue and green lights in the sky

+ Amazon Prime Air gets closer to takeoff in Northern Kentucky

+ The flu or a cold? Can you tell the difference?

The address, which will take place in front of both the House and Senate, is expected to touch on Kentucky's pension woes and budget.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.