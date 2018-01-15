Wayside Christian Mission honors MLK Day with music, speeches

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) – Local celebrations honoring the life of Dr Martin Luther King, Jr continued Monday evening at Wayside Christian Mission.

The mission held a a service to honor the late civil rights leader, featuring excerpts from King's speeches, music and a reading of King's most famous speech "I Have a Dream."

"We are thankful for the sacrifices people have made before us," said Nina Moseley, with Wayside Christian Mission. "We just want people to understand what those sacrifices are and how we got to where we are today. There's more work to be done, but we are very proud of our heritage. As a matter of fact, Wayside Christian Mission was the first integrated mission below the Mason Dixon line."

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Annual MLK Parade travels through violence-ridden streets

+ The flu or a cold? Can you tell the difference?

+ Current & former Louisville residents in Hawaii reflect on missile scare

The Ali Center held a free screening Dr. King's "I have a dream" speech.

A panel discussion featuring members of the Muhammad Ali Center Council of Students followed the screening.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.