Harrison County issues snow emergency, travel warning

HARRISON COUNTY, (WAVE) – The Harrison County Highway Department has issued a travel warning for Monday night and Tuesday morning.

According to the Highway Department, the County Highway Plow trucks have gone home, and will be back out beginning at 7:30 Tuesday morning. The department says the trucks will be plowing and salting the roads, but because of the low temperatures, the salt may not work.

A travel warning and emergency proclamation has been issued for Harrison County, which means travel may be restricted to emergency personnel and other essential workers only. During a "warning" local travel advisory, individuals are directed to:

Refrain from all travel

Comply with necessary emergency measures

Cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operations plans

Obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers.

Along with a travel warning, a snow emergency has also been issued. The same travel restrictions apply.

