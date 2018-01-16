Man shot, killed in Hikes Point

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man died after he was shot in Hikes Point.

The shooting was reported in the 4000 block of Laurelwood Avenue around 3 a.m. Tuesday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

When officers arrived they found one man had been shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victims has not been released.

Mitchell said the shooting appeared to be domestic and police were not searching for a suspect.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate the shooting.

