Man shot, killed in Hikes Point identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The man shot and killed in Hikes Point on Tuesday has been identified.

The Jefferson County Coroner's office identified the man as Coleman George Passafiume, 22, of Louisville.

The shooting was reported in the 4000 block of Laurelwood Avenue around 3 a.m. Tuesday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

When officers arrived they found one man had been shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mitchell said the shooting appeared to be domestic and police were not searching for a suspect.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate the shooting.

