German linguists: 'Alternative facts' the non-word of 2017

BERLIN (AP) - German linguists have declared the phrase "alternative facts," popularized by White House aide Kellyanne Conway, the non-word of 2017.
Conway used the phrase last year when asked why President Donald Trump's then-Press Secretary Sean Spicer mischaracterized the size of the inauguration crowd.
A team of six language experts at Darmstadt University chose "alternative facts" from among 684 suggestions.
German news agency dpa quoted the head of the panel as saying Tuesday the phrase represents the growing practice of "replacing factual arguments with claims that cannot be proven."
Each year the panel singles out a phrase that runs counter to the principles of democracy or human dignity. Last year it chose the German term "Volksverraeter," roughly "traitor to one's people," used by far-right groups to label politicians who they disagree with.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
One of the dozens of sexual abuse victims of a disgraced former Michigan sports doctor has warned at his sentencing hearing that "little girls don't stay little forever.".More >>
One of the dozens of sexual abuse victims of a disgraced former Michigan sports doctor has warned at his sentencing hearing that "little girls don't stay little forever.".More >>
Steve Bannon, the onetime confidant to President Donald Trump, arrived early Tuesday for his interview before the House Intelligence Committee as part of Russia probeMore >>
Steve Bannon, the onetime confidant to President Donald Trump, arrived early Tuesday for his interview before the House Intelligence Committee as part of Russia probeMore >>
Martin Luther King Jr.'s children and the pastor of an Atlanta church where he preached marked the federal King holiday criticizing the president for disparaging remarks about African countries he is said to have madeMore >>
Martin Luther King Jr.'s children and the pastor of an Atlanta church where he preached marked the federal King holiday criticizing the president for disparaging remarks about African countries he is said to have madeMore >>
General Motors is making the new Chevrolet Silverado pickup bigger yet lighter so it's more fuel efficientMore >>
General Motors is making the new Chevrolet Silverado pickup bigger yet lighter so it's more fuel efficientMore >>
Shows about women win big at 23rd annual Critics' Choice AwardsMore >>
Shows about women win big at 23rd annual Critics' Choice AwardsMore >>