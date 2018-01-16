Like a good neighbor: Grace Temple Church - Louisville

A new neighbor has joined the Iroquois community

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Iroquois neighborhood has a new member.

Grace Temple Church moved into 970 Palatka Road. They are joining the Iroquois community and the city of Louisville with something a little different about their services.

Grace Temple Church, is a Louisville-based Sabbath (Friday Sundown to Saturday Sundown) observing church whose doors are open to the public. Grace Temple Church coins the phrase, “Where effective grace is changing lives."

The church holds the vision that they are a place of refuge from the warfare of life so that each true believer may in peace, be edified and become a more excellent sacrifice of praise to the eternal creator of all things.

Their mission is to "help save the lost and encourage the saved."

In addition to their beliefs, Grace Temple hopes to add more positivity to the community through outreach and is home to 50 plus year AA meetings held at the Palatka Road location.

The church is led by Apostle Isham S. Cordery, Sr. Pastor.

Grace Temple will be celebrating their 36th Pastoral and 38th church anniversary for the remainder of the month.

Service Times

Sabbath Night - Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Sabbath School - Saturday at 11 a.m.

Sabbath Day - Saturday at 3 p.m.

