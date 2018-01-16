2 men hit each other in consecutive accidents in Germany

BERLIN (AP) - Police in the eastern German city of Dresden say two men suffered minor injuries after backing in to one another in two consecutive accidents.
Police said Tuesday that a 49-year-old man pulled into a disabled parking place on Monday afternoon, then reversed out after noticing his mistake.
As he backed out, he accidentally hit a 72-year-old man walking behind him, injuring him slightly.
After the two men exchanged information for a report, the older man got in his car and backed out of his own parking spot, hitting the younger man in the process and slightly injuring him.
Police say it was at that point they were called to the scene of the two accidents in the Saxony capital.
