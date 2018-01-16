USPS asking residents to clear snow

USPS is asking people to clear snow from mailboxes, steps and sidewalks. (Source: WAVE 3 News viewer)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The United States Postal Service is asking residents to clear snow and ice off mailboxes, sidewalks and steps.

The snow and ice have become a safety issue for mail carriers to make it to mailboxes.

USPS is asking the following from residents:

Clear enough snow from curbside boxes to allow mail trucks to approach the box, deliver the mail and to drive away from the box without danger of the need for backing.

Walkways should be cleared of snow and ice and allow enough traction to avoid slips, trips or falls.

Steps should also be kept clear of ice and snow and in good repair so as not to cause injury to the letter carriers or others who visit the customer’s home.

Overhangs should be clear and free of snow and ice to avoid injury.

Residents who receive delivery to roadside mailboxes also must keep the approach to, and exit from, the mailbox clear of snow or any other obstacles.

