JCPS Transportation to hold job fair Wednesday - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

JCPS Transportation to hold job fair Wednesday

By Trae McFarland, WAVE 3 News Intern
Connect
(Source: JCPS) (Source: JCPS)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools are looking to hire bus drivers, bus monitors and special needs assistance.

The job fair will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 17, at the C. B. Young Jr. Service Center, located at 3001 Crittenden Drive.

>> MORE JCPS STORIES

Applications will be accepted for bus driver, bus monitor and special needs assistants.

Employees are eligible for:

·         Advancement opportunities

·         Full health and retirement benefits

·         Sick, personal and emergency pay

·         $150 signing bonus upon successful completion of 91st day

·         Paid training

·         Incentive pay for bus drivers and special-needs transportation assistants who have perfect attendance

Interested applicants:

·         Must be at least 21 years old

·         Must have a valid driver’s license

·         Bring I-9 identification (birth certificate or social security card)

·         Bring GED, high school diploma or college transcripts (official)

·         Bring voided check for direct deposit

·         $20 cash or check for background check

Candidates may fill out an online application here or at the job fair.

 Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly