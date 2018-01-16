JCPS Transportation to hold job fair Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools are looking to hire bus drivers, bus monitors and special needs assistance.

The job fair will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 17, at the C. B. Young Jr. Service Center, located at 3001 Crittenden Drive.

Applications will be accepted for bus driver, bus monitor and special needs assistants.

Employees are eligible for:

· Advancement opportunities

· Full health and retirement benefits

· Sick, personal and emergency pay

· $150 signing bonus upon successful completion of 91st day

· Paid training

· Incentive pay for bus drivers and special-needs transportation assistants who have perfect attendance

Interested applicants:

· Must be at least 21 years old

· Must have a valid driver’s license

· Bring I-9 identification (birth certificate or social security card)

· Bring GED, high school diploma or college transcripts (official)

· Bring voided check for direct deposit

· $20 cash or check for background check

Candidates may fill out an online application here or at the job fair.

