Home catches fire in Prestonia neighborhood - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Home catches fire in Prestonia neighborhood

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
Connect
The fire was reported at 11:40 a.m. in the 1200 block of Bourbon Avenue, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The fire was reported at 11:40 a.m. in the 1200 block of Bourbon Avenue, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
No injuries were reported. (Source: WAVE 3 News) No injuries were reported. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
When fire crews arrived they saw fire and smoke coming from the second story of the home. (Source: WAVE 3 News) When fire crews arrived they saw fire and smoke coming from the second story of the home. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Fire crews worked to put out flames at a home in the Prestonia neighborhood.

The fire was reported at 11:40 a.m. in the 1200 block of Bourbon Avenue, according to MetroSafe.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
+ News app: Apple | Android
+ Weather app: Apple | Android

When fire crews arrived they saw fire and smoke coming from the second story of the home.

Firefighters entered the home to extinguish the flames but the second floor collapsed which caused them to fight the fire from the outside.

Louisville Fire & Rescue spokesman Capt. Salvador Melendez said the home was vacant, but people had been dwelling inside.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly