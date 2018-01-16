Home catches fire in Prestonia neighborhood

When fire crews arrived they saw fire and smoke coming from the second story of the home. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Fire crews worked to put out flames at a home in the Prestonia neighborhood.

The fire was reported at 11:40 a.m. in the 1200 block of Bourbon Avenue, according to MetroSafe.

When fire crews arrived they saw fire and smoke coming from the second story of the home.

Firefighters entered the home to extinguish the flames but the second floor collapsed which caused them to fight the fire from the outside.

Louisville Fire & Rescue spokesman Capt. Salvador Melendez said the home was vacant, but people had been dwelling inside.



No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

