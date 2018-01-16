Coroner seeking next of kin for man found dead in tent

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The Jefferson County coroner’s office is asking for help to locate next of kin for a man who was found dead inside of his tent.

Haywood Robinson, 49, was found around noon on Jan. 13, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Eddie Robinson.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android



Eddie Robinson said Haywood Robinson was homeless and had been living in a wooded area by the floodwall near 16th Street and Northwestern Parkway.

No foul play is suspected in Haywood Robinson’s death.

Anyone with information about his next of kin is asked to call Eddie Robinson at (502) 574-0140.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.