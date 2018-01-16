Massachusetts police arrest man for stealing manhole covers

WEBSTER, Mass. (AP) - Massachusetts police say they have arrested a man who stole seven manhole covers and put traffic cones in their place.
The Telegram & Gazette reports the 46-year-old Webster man was arrested Friday and charged with larceny.
Police say they first received a call around 2:45 p.m. last Wednesday from a witness who saw the suspect taking a manhole cover in Webster. Authorities received several other calls about missing manhole covers, and they say they stopped a vehicle matching the witness' description later that day.
Police say the suspect acknowledged taking the manhole covers and pointed officers to where he had sold them. Authorities recovered the covers Wednesday from a Millbury salvage yard.
Webster sewer superintendent William Burke says they replaced to stolen covers with spares.
