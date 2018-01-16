Romney declines to say whether he'd run for Utah Senate seat

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney has declined to say whether he would run for the Utah Senate seat being vacated by Republican Orrin Hatch.
Romney demurred Tuesday when asked about a 2018 campaign while speaking about economic and policy issues in Salt Lake City.
It's the first of two speeches the former Massachusetts governor is scheduled to give this week to leaders of Utah's business community as he ratchets up his appearances in the state.
Those close to the 70-year-old say he's interested in running in his adopted home of Utah and expect an announcement soon.
The former Massachusetts governor moved to Utah after losing the 2012 presidential election and became a frequent critic of President Donald Trump.
He called then-candidate Trump "a fraud" and unfit to be president.
