Indiana High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Teams

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 4A W-L Pts Prv 1. S. Bend Riley (10) 13-0 322 1 2. Warren Central (4) 13-0 296 3 3. New Albany (3) 11-1 286 2 4. Zionsville 11-0 228 4 5. Indpls Ben Davis 12-2 199 5 6. Floyd Central 11-1 162 6 7. Bloomington South 12-2 153 8 8. Hamilton Southeastern 12-2 143 7 9. Jeffersonville 11-1 78 9 10. Indpls Cathedral 12-2 58 NR Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne North 52. Brownsburg 28. Center Grove 13. Franklin Central 9. Carmel 7. Lawrence Central 6.¤ Class 3A W-L Pts Prv 1. New Castle (17) 13-0 340 1 2. Ev. Bosse 12-2 294 3 3. Indianapolis Attucks 9-2 280 2 4. Tri-West 8-2 172 4 5. Culver Academy 5-4 136 6 6. Greensburg 11-3 109 8 7. Danville 8-3 106 10 (tie) Beech Grove 9-3 106 5 9. Princeton 10-2 96 NR 10. Indpls Brebeuf 7-5 95 7 Others receiving votes: Silver Creek 65. Evansville Memorial 51. Mishawaka Marian 34. Hammond 33. Indpls Ritter 30. Edgewood 19. S. Bend Washington 16. Marion 13. W. Lafayette 12. Brownstown 12. Heritage Hills 9. Salem 6. NorthWood 6.¤ Class 2A W-L Pts Prv 1. Westview (14) 14-0 330 1 2. Paoli (1) 10-0 268 3 3. Covington 12-1 244 2 4. Tipton 9-1 209 4 5. Frankton (1) 11-2 202 5 6. Forest Park (1) 10-1 185 6 7. LaVille 12-0 143 7 8. Oak Hill 11-4 129 8 9. Linton-Stockton 11-2 106 9 10. Southwestern (Jefferson) 13-1 71 10 Others receiving votes: Henryville 65. Indpls Howe 49. Heritage Christian 16. Indpls Scecina 8. Clarksville 8. Andrean 7.¤ Class 1A W-L Pts Prv 1. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (16) 12-1 336 1 2. University (1) 11-1 290 3 3. Barr-Reeve 11-1 267 4 4. Tindley 11-4 221 5 5. Tri-County 8-1 178 2 6. Washington Twp. 10-0 170 6 7. Morristown 12-1 140 7 8. Lafayette Catholic 9-3 128 8 9. Gary 21st Century 11-4 115 9 10. Wood Memorial 7-3 71 10 Others receiving votes: Springs Valley 59. Southwood 40. Covenant Christian 13. Elkhart Christian 6. Hauser 6.¤

