Indiana High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Teams

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
|Class 4A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. S. Bend Riley (10)
|13-0
|322
|1
|2. Warren Central (4)
|13-0
|296
|3
|3. New Albany (3)
|11-1
|286
|2
|4. Zionsville
|11-0
|228
|4
|5. Indpls Ben Davis
|12-2
|199
|5
|6. Floyd Central
|11-1
|162
|6
|7. Bloomington South
|12-2
|153
|8
|8. Hamilton Southeastern
|12-2
|143
|7
|9. Jeffersonville
|11-1
|78
|9
|10. Indpls Cathedral
|12-2
|58
|NR
|Others receiving votes:
|Ft. Wayne North 52. Brownsburg 28. Center Grove 13. Franklin Central 9. Carmel 7. Lawrence Central 6.¤
|Class 3A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. New Castle (17)
|13-0
|340
|1
|2. Ev. Bosse
|12-2
|294
|3
|3. Indianapolis Attucks
|9-2
|280
|2
|4. Tri-West
|8-2
|172
|4
|5. Culver Academy
|5-4
|136
|6
|6. Greensburg
|11-3
|109
|8
|7. Danville
|8-3
|106
|10
|(tie) Beech Grove
|9-3
|106
|5
|9. Princeton
|10-2
|96
|NR
|10. Indpls Brebeuf
|7-5
|95
|7
|Others receiving votes:
|Silver Creek 65. Evansville Memorial 51. Mishawaka Marian 34. Hammond 33. Indpls Ritter 30. Edgewood 19. S. Bend Washington 16. Marion 13. W. Lafayette 12. Brownstown 12. Heritage Hills 9. Salem 6. NorthWood 6.¤
|Class 2A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Westview (14)
|14-0
|330
|1
|2. Paoli (1)
|10-0
|268
|3
|3. Covington
|12-1
|244
|2
|4. Tipton
|9-1
|209
|4
|5. Frankton (1)
|11-2
|202
|5
|6. Forest Park (1)
|10-1
|185
|6
|7. LaVille
|12-0
|143
|7
|8. Oak Hill
|11-4
|129
|8
|9. Linton-Stockton
|11-2
|106
|9
|10. Southwestern (Jefferson)
|13-1
|71
|10
|Others receiving votes:
|Henryville 65. Indpls Howe 49. Heritage Christian 16. Indpls Scecina 8. Clarksville 8. Andrean 7.¤
|Class 1A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (16)
|12-1
|336
|1
|2. University (1)
|11-1
|290
|3
|3. Barr-Reeve
|11-1
|267
|4
|4. Tindley
|11-4
|221
|5
|5. Tri-County
|8-1
|178
|2
|6. Washington Twp.
|10-0
|170
|6
|7. Morristown
|12-1
|140
|7
|8. Lafayette Catholic
|9-3
|128
|8
|9. Gary 21st Century
|11-4
|115
|9
|10. Wood Memorial
|7-3
|71
|10
|Others receiving votes:
|Springs Valley 59. Southwood 40. Covenant Christian 13. Elkhart Christian 6. Hauser 6.¤
