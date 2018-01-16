Dad helps deliver daughter on side of Gene Snyder Freeway

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The due date of the Stanley's fourth child wasn't supposed to be for another two weeks. But baby Stella had other plans.

On Sunday morning, James Stanley helped deliver his baby daughter on the side of the Gene Snyder Freeway.

It was 1:30 Sunday morning when Tiffany Stanley felt the contractions coming on.

"All weekend I had been having contractions but with this being my fourth baby, the last thing I wanted to do was go to the hospital for them to say 'you're not progressing so you can just go ahead and go home.'"

But the contractions grew stronger and Tiffany told James it was time to go. The family loaded up in the van and headed to the hospital.

"From there we headed up the Gene Snyder. We only made it a couple of minutes and Tiffany said 'you need to call 911,'" James said.

"I just had that burning feeling of 'this baby is coming out.' I mean I've done this, I know what it feels like. This is happening right now," Tiffany said.

At this point, James had pulled over and called 911. The operator began to walk him through.

"The 911 operator is telling me look and see if there is anything showing and if so - tell her to push if not tell her to wait," James said. "The head comes out and I get down there, this is the fourth baby so I've watch on all three, I've got a little bit of an idea. All of a sudden the whole baby comes out and it's just quick and I catch her and I put her straight onto Tiffany's chest."

"What's so incredible to me is just that my husband was able to take the lead and he got to deliver our daughter," Tiffany said.

Throughout the delivery, James had assumed their fourth child was a baby boy, but there was one surprise left.



"She would cry for a second and then stop I'd say ‘is he ok?’ And at one point he looked at me and said ‘I don't even know if it's a boy!’ And so I looked down there and said ‘it's a girl!’” Tiffany said.



Baby Stella is 8 pounds and 6 ounces and joins siblings, Amiela, 1, Stephen, 4, and Anthony, 6.

Meanwhile, James lives up to his nickname; superdad.



"We have actually have friends that say ‘James really stole the show with this one; there's no topping this level of superdadness,’" Tiffany said.



Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.