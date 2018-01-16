Suspects sought in E'town White Castle armed robbery

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY, KY (WAVE) - Police in Elizabethtown are looking for the persons who robbed a fast food restaurant.

The robbery happened just after 5 a.m. Sunday, January 14. According to Elizabethtown police, two men entered the White Castle at 2006 North Mulberry Street and walked toward the restroom. Police say the men, who were both were wearing white hoodies and gloves, put black masks on their faces.

One suspect was described as a dark-skinned man, who was shorter and had a skinny build and was wearing glasses. The other suspect was taller, heavy set and appeared to have lighter skin.

The men approached the counter, pointed a gun at the employees and ordered them to open the restaurant safe. After getting the money from the safe, the suspect then cleaned out the three cash drawers at the registers.

Before leaving the restaurant the suspects ordered the employees to their cell phones and car keys. The men made their escape by stealing a vehicle of one of the employees. The stolen vehicle was found abandoned a few blocks away. The cell phones taken during the robbery were also recovered.

Elizabethtown police say they have not identified the men and the investigation remains ongoing.

